Responsibility Not Over: Ashwini Vaishnaw Gets Emotional Over Odisha Train Crash | WATCH

Within 51 hours of the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, train movement has resumed following the completion of restoration work on the up as well as down lines, informed Union Minister Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, June 4. The deadly accident that took place on June 2 (Friday) has left a devastating impact as it resulted in the loss of 275 lives and left hundreds others injured. The accident also led to the cancellation and diversion of several trains.

Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw got emotional and broke down while speaking about the incident at the Balasore accident site after taking stock of the situation. He stated that even after the normalisation of the train movement the responsibility is not over yet as the missing people need to meet their family members.

"We are committed to taking this to normalisation. Our goal is to make sure missing persons' family members can find them as soon as possible...our responsibility is not over yet," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He further informed that both tracks have been restored and the train movement has begun. "With all the preparedness, the entire team followed the direction issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and worked in a proper system. Both tracks have been restored. The train movement was normalised within 51 hours of the deadly accident. Both the lines have been tested as well as ready and the rain movement will begin from now," he added.

As the down-line and up-line movement of the train was initiated, the Railways Minister was seen waving at the crew, joining hands and praying for a safe journey. He also congratulated and extended gratitude to all the officials and rescue teams for their dedication.

Vaishnaw, on Sunday, added that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also probe the Odisha triple train tragedy. The Railways ruled out driver's mistake and system failure, suggesting that the triple train may have been caused by "sabotage" and interference with the electronic interlocking system. The "root cause" of the tragedy and the "criminals" involved in it have been identified as it happened due to a change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine," said the Railways Minister.

Balasore train mishap: one of nation's deadliest rail accidents

The Balasore train mishap has claimed the lives of at least 275 people. As per the health department, 260 people are still undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged. The accident in Odisha, which included three trains and more than 2,200 passengers, was the worst of its kind in many years.

The triple-train mishap on India's eastern coast on Friday claimed the lives of at least 275 people and has left more than 1,000 injured. The tragedy involved Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train occurred at around 6:55 pm on Friday (June 2) near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district.