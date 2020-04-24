Resso Launches ‘Quarantunes’ Feature To Let Listeners Relax With Lo-Fi Music Amid Lockdown

Social music streaming app Resso has come up with a unique feature following its global debut in India in March 2020 to help users cope up with the lockdowns and social distancing measures with its range of soothing music. Resso has launched a ‘Quarantunes’ song tab on the discover page of the app, available for both Apple and Android device, which offers three unique radio stations - 'Home Concerts', 'Chill' and 'Work It Out'.

As people are looking for ways to pass time through music and entertainment, Resso’s new feature lets the app curate all the songs that allow music enthusiasts to relax and cope in these difficult times. GenZ is the target audience of Resso and these ‘Quarantunes’ music primarily holds subtle sounds of Lo-Fi music which caters to its audience.

Lo-Fi music, which has been recognised across the world as a way to ‘chill’, 'Quarantunes' becomes the perfect option for the users to relax with such music. 'Quarantunes' radio feature primarily consists of several Lo-Fi playlists with popular artists such as ‘quickly, quickly’, ‘SwuM’, ‘Harris Cole’, ‘Idealism’, ‘Sworn’, ‘Jobii’, ‘S I M, ‘A L E X’.

The Lo-Fi genre has become more relevant as background music and mostly used by students as they feel it helps them study, workout and focus. However, users can also use it as ways to find calm in these unprecedented times.

Immersive listening experience

Bytedance, the parent company of hugely popular video-sharing application TikTok, entered the music streaming industry in India last month with the launch of Resso. The app aims to bring the next generation of immersive listening experience online. Resso believes that it's three social features - vibes, comments, lyric quotes will attract consumers to use the app as the primary source of music.

Vibes allows users to add pictures, videos or GIFS to the background of the song with the belief that it will add more emotions to the song and helps listeners connect. A lyric quote allows users to add lyrics to the song, share a particular portion of the lyrics on social media handles and also change the font of the lyrics.

