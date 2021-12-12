Restaurant Serving Langar To Protesting Farmers At Delhi Borders Set To Reopen After 1 Yr

Golden Hut Dhaba, the restaurant which served langar to the farmers at the Delhi-Singhu border all around the year during the protests finally bears a celebratory look as the agitating farmers make way to their respective homes. The restaurant was shut down for almost a year due to the farmers' protest and now the restaurant's owner has planned to reopen his eatery.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Rana Rampal Singh, owner of Golden Hut Dhaba, said, "I am so happy that I cannot express my happiness. The main reason for happiness is that the farmers' have won. They are like my family and I will continue serving the langar until every farmer reaches home." Notably, Rana Rampal Singh was running the year-long langar for farmers spending around Rs 4 lakh per day.

Earlier in the month of June, the owner of the restaurant was allegedly harassed by the Haryana Police for extending his support to the protesting farmers. It was during this while when he was extended the support of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa who also appealed for allowing smooth functioning of the eatery. The entrance to the eatery was allegedly blocked with boulders.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also thanked Singh during a press conference for his selfless contribution towards the farmers.

Agitating farmers leave Delhi borders after a year-long protest

After receiving a formal letter from the government on accepting all the demands of the farmers, most of them have already left the border sites and are on their way to their homes. Earlier on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a big announcement said that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws during the winter session which commenced on November 29, and further pass the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.

Later the bill was passed on the first day of the session.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI)