Restoration Of Mobile Internet, New Year Gift To Residents Of Kargil

As a new year gift for residents of Kargil district of the newly carved union territory of Ladakh, the authorities on Friday restored mobile internet services in the region.

On August 5 this year, mobile internet services were snapped in the entire erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, when Ladakh was also part of the state.

“The authorities have decided to restore mobile internet services in Kargil district after almost five months as there was no major law and order issue witnessed in the region”, a senior officer told Republic TV.

The decision to restore mobile internet services in Kargil was taken days after a high-level security review meeting held in Delhi's North Block that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As per sources, the Lt Governors of both the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh apprised the Shah about the current situation in both the union territories.

“After reviewing the security situation in both the union territories it was decided that mobile internet services in various places in both the union territories must be restored in a phased manner,” a source said.

Internet services after 145 days

On August 5, the government decided to abrogate Article 370 and 35A, dividing the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. Several reasonable restrictions including the snapping of mobile internet services were put in place to ensure that there is no law and order problem in the region.

“Mobile internet services have been restored in Kargil after over 145 days and in phased manners it will be restored in other places as well”, a senior official said.

Relative peace, decision on detained leaders soon

Security agencies say that since the abrogation of Article 370, not a single bullet has been fired anywhere as restrictions that were put in place did not let any major law and order issue take place.

Several senior politicians in Jammu and Kashmir including three former chief ministers – Dr Farooq Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have also been placed under detention since August 5.

“The local authorities will take the decision on the release of the political detainees”, the official added. Two days ago the Home Ministry called back 72 companies of the central paramilitary forces from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

