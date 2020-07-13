Restrictions Enhanced In Punjab: Limit Reduced To 30 For Social Gatherings, FIRs Mandatory

Punjab government has turned more strict after witnessing the spike of COVID cases every day. The government has issued new guidelines with more restrictions to maintain social distancing among the residents. According to new guidelines, the government has put a complete bar on public gatherings, especially for political gatherings. In addition to this government has also announced only five people are allowed in social gatherings and the number of people in weddings and other social functions has been reduced to 30 whereas earlier 50 persons were allowed.

While taking the stock of the situation by Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh it has come to fore that most of the violations are being done in weddings and other social functions. Taking the serious note of the issue CM said that if anyone found violating the norms of new guidelines FIR would be registered against the person and license of marriage places would be cancelled. Capt Amarinder added that FIRs shall be mandatory against those violating the norms on public gatherings and licenses will be suspended of hotels and marriage places for violations.

Capt Amarinder Singh has also written to the presidents of all political parties in Punjab to avoid political gatherings due to COVID spread. The state has witnessed the more than 7500 positive cases so far and the infection has been spread among the bureaucrats and politicians in Punjab. Capt said that if any political party gather people for the political activity FIR to be mandatory against the party leaders too.

Masks are mandatory in all government and private offices and even disinfection drives are also mandatory among the offices. Meanwhile, CM directed to all DCS, CPs and SSPs to ensure that hospitals should not deny the availability of beds to COVID patients.

IIT Chennai experts roped in

Punjab government has roped in the experts from IIT Chennai to guide the government for the identification of super spread gatherings with the use of technology.

