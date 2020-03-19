COVID-19: Restrictions Imposed In Srinagar In Efforts To Contain Spread Of Infection

A day after one resident from the old downtown of Srinagar tested positive for the Coronavirus, the administration is making efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus. In order to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, the administration has imposed restrictions in Srinagar district.

Restrictions imposed as a preventive measure

The decision to impose restrictions on public movement has been taken in the wake of a resident - with travel history abroad - testing positive for coronavirus in the district. District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC said restrictions are a preventive measure aimed at containing the spread of the infection in the district.

The restrictions order states that public movement including pedestrian and transport and operation of businesses and other kinds of establishments will be restricted across the district until further notice. Dr Shahid said the restrictions order is an extension of the order issued earlier under the Disaster Management Act 2005 adding that all instructions issued under both orders must be implemented in letter and strict.

He said violations would constitute a criminal offence and attract strict penal action. Meanwhile, the district administration has urged all residents who might have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive case in Srinagar to report to their nearest health facilities and also have set up helpline numbers that include 01942457552 or 01942457543 or 9419028251 or 9419028242 or 9419014723.

Administration seals restaurant for violating norms

The Srinagar administration has also sealed 'Cottage Inn' restaurant located at Baghat, uptown of the district for violating closure orders. "Officials are on the ground across the district to ensure strict implementation of orders issued under the disaster management act to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection," said one of the officials who was a part of this team.

