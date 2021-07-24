Results Of Covaxin Trials On Children To Be Out By September, Says AIIMS Director Guleria

In a boost to inoculating India's kids, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday, revealed that results of the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are likely to be released by September. AIIMS will start the second dose trial of COVAXIN in 2-6 year-olds by next week, revealed the hospital. Covaxin has overall efficacy of 77.8% against COVID and 65.2 percent protection against the new Delta variant.

On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given nod to phase-2/3 trials on children aging 2-18-year-olds. The trials are taking place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. While Covaxin will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating small children, Zydus Cadila's ZyCOVD, if approved, will innoculate children over 12 years.

On 2 July, BBL finally published Covaxin's phase-3 trial putting an end to all speculations, clocking an overal efficacy of 77.8%. Covaxin is 93.4% efficacious against severe symptomatic cases, 78% effective against mild and moderate cases and 63% effective on asymptomatic cases. The vaccine has also shown 65.2% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID-19 with the vaccine being well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in serious adverse events. Covaxin has been tested on 25,800 volunteers across 25 trial sites on subjects ages 18-98 years - India's largest efficacy trial. Covaxin is awaiting WHO's approval which is likely to be decided in September-October.

In March, Bharat Biotech said that its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. The phase 3 trials involved 25,800 subjects and is the largest ever trial conducted in India. COVAXIN has been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI in January 3. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan explained that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) and the recent double mutation (Indian variant). Amid heavy politicisation, Centre roped in several PSUs to produce Covaxin and approved an advance payment of Rs 1500 crores to BBL to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production. Covaxin is supplied to Centre at Rs 215 and at Rs 1410 at private hospitals.