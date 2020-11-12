'Resume Goods Train In Punjab': Farmer Bodies To Send 1 Lakh Emails To President Kovind

As a mark of protest against the Central government, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) will send one lakh emails through their village units on November 12 to President of India demanding immediate restoration of goods train movement in Punjab. This comes at a time when the Centre has invited Punjab farmer bodies protesting against its farm laws for talks on November 13 in Delhi.

'Vindictive step of the government'

“One lakh emails will be sent to the President, demanding the immediate resumption of goods trains. These emails will be sent by people from all walks of lives including farmers, from across the country. AIKSCC has strongly protested against the vindictive step of the Modi government of not allowing operations of goods trains and thus preventing the supply of fertilisers, coal and other essential goods to blackmail people of Punjab and unleash repression on the peasant struggle in Punjab,” said V M Singh, convener of AIKSCC, while talking with farmer union heads on Wednesday.

AIKSCC is also observing November 12 as 'solidarity day' in support of the peasants, farm-workers and other workers of Punjab. It also criticized the decision of Delhi Police to not allow gathering of farmers from across the country in the capital on November 26-27 to protest against the three recently passed farm-related legislations.

Centre invites Punjab farmers bodies for talks on Nov 13

An invite from the Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, has been sent to farmers' organisations for talks with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Last month, representatives of several farmers' organisations from Punjab had walked out of a meeting called by the Union Agriculture Ministry over the new farm laws and had accused the government of adopting double standards with no minister present to hear them out.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers' organisations have received an invitation. The train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24, when farmers started their rail roko agitation against the central laws. While farmers have lifted their dharnas from rail tracks for the resumption of freight trains, the Centre wants movement of passenger trains as well with complete security.

