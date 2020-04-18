Retd Defence Min Official Donates Rs 1 Cr To PM-CARES Fund To Help Fight COVID-19 Crisis

In a bid to help in the fight against coronavirus, a retired director of the Indian Defence Service of Engineers and his sister donated their life saving of Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

According to reports, Surendra Mohan had retired from his job with the Defence Ministry in 2019. He and his sister Aditi were waiting for an opportune moment to help others when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 announced the PM-CARES Fund.

Speaking to the a news agency, Mohan said, "The government is giving me a pension. We are able to use only 25% of the pension. I don't believe in luxuries. The government has ensured us of health benefits too. We want to help the country's fight against COVID-19 in every way possible. Hence we decided to donate our life saving to the PM-CARES Fund."

He further added that he has donated half of the total life savings after getting the money from my fixed deposits, pension, and other means. The rest will be donated in two to three months when he receives the money.

Mohan lauds Government's efforts

Reportedly, Mohan and his sister wish to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi. Speaking about the steps that the government is taking to curb the spreading of the deadly coronavirus, Mohan said, "It is our duty to serve the nation. We are donating to the PM-CARES Fund because we trust the government. We are sure the money will be used to fight COVID-19. We are blessed to do this. The government is taking all necessary steps to contain COVID-19."

PM CARES Fund

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters.

The fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(With ANI Inputs; Image Source: ANI)