In the first, distinguished retired judge of the Supreme Court Rohinton Fali Nariman has launched his YouTube channel under the name 'Justice Nariman Official', featuring videos of various lectures and keynote speeches delivered by the eminent personality of the Indian judiciary himself. While topics ranging from history, law and religion and philosophy are covered in a series of speeches by retired Justice Nariman, the YouTube channel has already marked a nearly 3.17K subscribers.

"These (Nariman's YouTube videos) include 48 full-length videos of his lectures on Law, History, Religion, Music and many other topics. The channel will continue to upload his new speeches as and when they are available," an official statement read.

Rohinton Fali Nariman's YouTube channel

In the series of deliveries underscored by him, the channel currently consists of his renowned 'The Future of Legal Education in India', a keynote address at the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and the Harvard Law School Center, dating back to 2018. Apart from legal references, the channel also shelves his versatile approach to distinct spheres. Rohinton Fali Nariman's Beethoven: The Genius That Was Human at India International Centre is also present in the retired judge's collective.

Having retired on August 12, 2020, Nariman concluded his distinguished 7-year career as a judge of the Supreme Court while CJI NV Ramana had said that he felt like he was losing 'one of the lions that guarded the judicial institution and one of the strong pillars of the contemporary judicial system'. The CJI deemed Justice Nariman as a man of principles who could never mince words.

In his 7-year tenure as Supreme Court Justice, he has disposed of over 13,500 cases and delivered historic verdicts. The trove of remarkable judgements by the legal laureate includes the end of a colonial-era Section 377 law that deemed homosexuality a crime, declaration of privacy as a fundamental right and permitting females of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

Notably, he is known for mandating the installation of CCTV in offices of central agencies such as CBI, NIA and in all police stations to keep a check on custodial deaths. Considered a remnant of a 158-year-old Victorian law, Section 497 (adultery) of the Indian Penal Code classified as a punishable offence for men, Nariman de-criminalised the provision and said the same denied the individuality of women.

During his customary farewell in courtroom 1, CJI Ramana said that the retirement of people like Justice Nariman who are repositories of legal acumen makes one wonder if age is the appropriate criterion to decide the retirement of a judge.