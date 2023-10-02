Rethink Decision Of Banning Carpooling From Bengaluru: BJP's Tejasvi Surya To Karnataka CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP, Tejasvi Surya on Sunday urged the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Government to reconsider the ban on carpooling in Bengaluru as the move would lead to extreme 'traffic congestion' in the city.

For this, the BJP MP wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urged the Congress Government to rethink its carpooling ban and also asked the State to bring legislative changes in the city.

Ridesharing and carpooling immediate remedies, says Surya

Observing the current traffic situation in Bengaluru, Surya said, "Ride-sharing and carpooling are immediate and suitable remedies to ease the mobility crisis to a certain extent."

He further stressed that the ban on such carpooling services, citing rules of the Transport Department, is "detrimental to the interests of the city and will only make the traffic congestion worse." He pointed out that the ban would add more private vehicles to the road.

The BJP leader wrote, "Each of those carpooling persons will choose to commute with their vehicle to work rather than using an unreliable and overcrowded bus service, cabs, autos, or an incomplete metro network."

Bengaluru bans carpooling

This comes after the transport department in Bengaluru on Saturday banned carpooling in the city, with a fine of up to Rs 10,000. As per the Government, private vehicles cannot be used for commercial purposes, and hence carpooling cannot be permitted.

Surya emphasised that Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, are "outdated and insufficient to meet the needs of the present day."

He added, "While it is the Government of Karnataka's contention that private vehicles cannot be used for commercial purposes, it must also be remembered that the law needs to be amended as per the changing times."

Hitting out at the redundant transport authority rules, a BJP MP said, "The Karnataka Government should prioritise 'Quality of Life' over outdated rules and encourage innovation among ride-sharing apps to decongest the city."