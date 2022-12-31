Retired Air Marshal P V Iyer Presents PM Modi His Book On Fitness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Air Marshal P V Iyer (retd), who is in his 90s and is a fitness enthusiast, and said his zest for life is remarkable.

Delighted to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. His zest for life is remarkable and so is his passion towards staying fit and healthy. Glad to get a copy of his book. pic.twitter.com/Tkpxu8wP3c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2022

Iyer, an avid runner, presented Modi with his book 'Fit At Any Age: A Practitioner's Guide'.

