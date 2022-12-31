Last Updated:

Retired Air Marshal P V Iyer Presents PM Modi His Book On Fitness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Air Marshal P V Iyer (retd), who is in his 90s and is a fitness enthusiast, and said his zest for life is remarkable.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Twitter/@narendramodi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Air Marshal P V Iyer (retd), who is in his 90s and is a fitness enthusiast, and said his zest for life is remarkable.

Iyer, an avid runner, presented Modi with his book 'Fit At Any Age: A Practitioner's Guide'.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Delighted to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. His zest for life is remarkable and so is his passion towards staying fit and healthy. Glad to get a copy of his book." 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT