Retired CRPF Assistant Commandant Dies After Clash With Son In South Delhi

A 68-year-old retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Commandant died after being pushed by his drunk son during a clash in south Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday and a PCR call was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station at 11.50 pm regarding the quarrel.

On enquiry it was found that Deepak Bhatt (36) pushed his father Leela Dhar Bhatt against a wall with force during the clash and the victim immediately suffered a cardiac arrest, they said.

The father-son duo, residents of DDA flats in Madangir area, were in an inebriated state when the incident happened, police said.

A PCR van rushed Leela Dhar to AIIMS Trauma where doctors declared him dead.

The victim's daughter-in-law told police that Deepak had a fight with his father at their home following which he pushed him against the wall, they said.

Leela Dhar suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived even after 20 minutes of CPR and he was declared dead at 12:04 am, police said.

"Inspection of the house by the crime team is done. Deepak has been apprehended," DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said.

The victim was a retired CRPF Assistant Commandant. A case under section 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station, the DCP said.