Retired Judges, Bar Leaders To Hold Tricolor At Srinagar’s Lal Chowk On August 4

A delegation of bar leaders and retired judges will unfurl the national flag at historic Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on the eve of 4th Anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. The delegation headed by Dr Adish C Aggarwala will meet top functionaries from civil and police administration during their two-day visit.

In conversation with Republic, Dr Adish C Aggarwala said, “PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah strategically introduced the amendment and abolished Article 370 at an opportune moment, considering the sensitivities of the issue and implementing the necessary measures. Despite initial concerns about unrest, we will be heading to Lal Chowk without heavy security, aiming to demonstrate to the international community that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is now stable.”

“A delegation of retired Chief Justices of India, retired Judges of Supreme Court, retired Chief Justices and retired Judges of different High Courts, office bearers of different Bar Councils and Bar Associations, law teachers and law students including former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishnan will be part of this delegation that will hoist the tricolor at the historic Lal Chowk,” he added.

“The abrogation of Article 370 was not only wise but has also taken the wind out of Pakistan's sails on the Kashmir issue despite the neighbouring country’s never-ending nefarious designs. The event is being organised to mark the completion of four years of scrapping of Article 370 from Indian Constitution,” said Dr Aggarwala, who is also Senior Advocate and President of Supreme Court Bar Association.

During their two-day visit on August 4 and 5, the delegation is scheduled to tour various public places, including schools, colleges, and hospitals, in addition to visiting Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk, where they will hoist the national flag on August 4. The delegation's itinerary also includes meetings with prominent officials, such as the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir N K Singh, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, GoV 15 Corps in Srinagar, and AoC, Air Force in Srinagar.

The last visit of the delegation was called off on June 18, the day they were scheduled to hoist tricolor in Kashmir valley, due to alleged security threat in Udhampur. However, Police refuted such claims.