Retired Officers Back NCB's Sameer Wankhede, Dub Nawab Malik's Allegations 'shameful'

As attacks on the Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continue, the Sainik Federation on Monday came out in support of Sameer Wankhede. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, a member of the Federation asserted that the allegations levelled against Sameer Wankhede by Nawab Malik and others are nothing but an attempt to derail the probe in the drug nexus that has come to light after Mumbai's cruise drug bust case.

Dubbing the attacks on Sameer Wankhede 'shameful', the leader of the Sainik Federation asserted that the fight against drugs was to save the youth of the country, and everyone should come forward to take part in the same. "This is not something that should be politicised," the leader said, adding that Sameer Wankhede was in no way connected to any political party, specifically not the BJP as was being claimed, and was appointed when the BJP government was not even in power. He added, "Wankhede is being attacked because he is working honestly in uprooting the drug nexus that was widespread in Mumbai." The Sainik Federation has backed the NCB and its Zonal Director and has said that it would even approach the court.

Allegations against Wankhede, and NCB Zonal Director's response

On Sunday, one of the independent witnesses - Prabhakar Sail - KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard about a Rs 18 crore deal in a conversation between Gosavi and a person named Sam D'Souza, wherein out of Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. After Sail's allegations, NCP leader Nawab Malik has alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links - in the Mumbai cruise drug bust. Moreover, going personal on Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik called the Zonal Director 'fraud' for using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Referring to the birth certificate shared by him on Twitter, in which Wankhede is categorised as a Muslim, the Maharashtra Minister claimed that the former corrected his father's name to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category. In a veiled reference to the cases involving Aryan Khan and the Maharashtra Minister's son-in-law, the NCP leader maintained that Wankhede registers fake cases in order to extort money from people.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede has filed an affidavit before Mumbai Sessions court. In the affidavit, the Zonal Director of the NCB has cast his aspersions about being targeted by political persons due to Aryan Khan's upcoming bail hearing in the Bombay High Court. Speaking in court, Wankhede said, "Everyone is getting exposed in the investigation. There are personal attacks against me. Are they trying to threaten me so that I fail in my investigation? Let them please not try to interfere in the investigation. For the last 15 years of my career, I have acted with integrity. I am open to an investigation on me also. But these threats and personal attacks. Trying to derail the investigation."

Image: PTI, ANI, Republic World