Revanth Reddy Sparks Controversy Over Free Power Supply; BRS Calls For State Wide Protest

After Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy made a controversial statement over providing 24 hours power supply to farmers in Telangana, BRS has called a statewide protest for two days against the Congress state Chief.

Revanth Reddy at an event said, "90 percent of farmers in Telangana are small-scale farmers who own below three acres of land. To provide enough water to one acre of land it takes one hour and for three acres three hours of water is enough. In total, if we give eight hours of free electricity it is enough. Only to get a commission from DISCOM Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has brought this slogan of 24-hour free power supply. With this free power supply, KCR is luring the public."

BRS calls for statewide protest for two days against Congress

Reacting strongly to the comments made by Revanth Reddy, BRS working President K T Rama Rao has called for a state-wide protest for two days against the Congress and has also asked BRS leaders to burn the effigy of Revanth Reddy in all districts.

KTR also stated that once again the Congress party revealed its anti-farmer policies, and every farmer should oppose the Congress party.

Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy speaks to Republic

In conversation with Republic TV, Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said, "The comments made by Revanth Reddy shows that he himself is an anti-farmer and the Congress party is also an anti- farmers party. During the 75 years of rule, the Congress party has proved what the party is. With the words of Revanth Reddy, it has proved that if Congress comes to power they will cut the power and that is why they are anti-farmers. Telangana farmers will take revenge, Revanth Reddy should take back his words."