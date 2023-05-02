Revenge Of Nature Is Brutal: SP Leader Azam Khan Attacks UP Govt

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said they should understand that "if good people did not survive, then how will the bad people survive", asserting that the "revenge of nature is brutal".

Addressing a public meeting in support of party candidates of Rampur Nagarpalika Parishad in Nalapar area here, the former Rampur MLA also targeted the state police and said, "The next time (in 2027), the Samajwadi Party government is going to come... The policemen who had broken the doors of your house, they will stand here and salute you with this boot."

Khan also said that nobody knows when the roti will turn on the griddle. "See these officials are with those, who are in the government. They now know that the leaders can do high-handedness till this limit. The future government will be doing more than this...(you) must have understood what I mean. See, a line has been drawn, and when the government changes a longer line will be drawn," he said.

When the SP leader asked the crowd that who will draw the longer line, the public shouted, "Azam Khan".

"Those who think they will always remain in power, they should understand that if good people did not survive, then how will the bad people survive? We have seen the era of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, and everyone knows what happened to them... Not a single piece of Rajiv Gandhi's body was found," the SP leader said.

"The revenge of nature is brutal," he added.

Recalling a helicopter accident in which he was involved, Khan said, "When Allah is 'meharbaan' (benevolent) on someone, he survives even after a wing of the helicopter gets broken at a great height." The SP leader, who faces nearly 90 cases including that of corruption and theft, was disqualified as an MLA in October last year after the Rampur MP-MLA court convicted him in a 2019 hate speech case and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment.

He had won from the Rampur Sadar Assembly seat in the UP Assembly polls for a record 10th time.