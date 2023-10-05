Revenue Officer Booked For Issuing Fake 'domicile Certificates' To Rohingyas In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday booked a Revenue officer along with two others for issuing 'fake' domicile certificates to Rohingya women in Kishtwar district of Jammu. Kishtwar Police booked them under Section 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 420 IPC at Police Station Dachan.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal told Republic that a few individuals who are Rohingyas have settled in Dachan after marrying locals. They have got their domicile certificates by misleading administration. "Domiciles are only meant for citizens of India and the issued certificates are fake. We have registered FIR No. 22/2023 under Section 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 420 IPC at Police Station Dachan. Teams are working to seize the documents in question. All three including the accused, the issuing authority and the one who felicitated the same have been booked," he added.

The domicile certificate was issued to the Rohingya lady in September 2020. Kishtwar Police acted on information and booked all involved including the Revenue official who is responsible for issuing certificate after verifying details.

Domiciles Certificate holder is a person who has resided for a period of 15 years in the UT of J&K or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th/12th examination in an educational institution located in the UT of J&K or who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants).

Aadhaar cards issued to Rohingyas under scanner

Kishtwar Police is also probing the Aadhaar cards issued to the Rohingyas living in the area as they suspect those to be issued using fake documents. The said Rohingyas have already been booked under Foreigners Act by Kishtwar Police.