Last Updated:

Revenue Official Held While Taking Bribe

Accused Sudhir Bombe, 54, is the circle officer posted at Mhasa village in Murbad taluka. He had allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 for forwarding a favourable report to the collector in respect of a land deal

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Representational Image

Representational Image


 A revenue department official was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe at Murbad in Thane district on Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau said. Accused Sudhir Bombe, 54, is the circle officer posted at Mhasa village in Murbad taluka.

He had allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 for forwarding a favourable report to the collector in respect of a land deal between the complainant and another man, both tribals. After the complaint was registered, a trap was laid and Bombe was arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000, a part of the bribe amount, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre. Bombe was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT