Revenue Official Held While Taking Bribe

A revenue department official was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe at Murbad in Thane district on Wednesday, the Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau said. Accused Sudhir Bombe, 54, is the circle officer posted at Mhasa village in Murbad taluka.

He had allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 for forwarding a favourable report to the collector in respect of a land deal between the complainant and another man, both tribals. After the complaint was registered, a trap was laid and Bombe was arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 50,000, a part of the bribe amount, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre. Bombe was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, he said.