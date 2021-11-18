Rezang La War Memorial Unveiled; Rajnath Singh Honours 1962 Indo-Sino War Heroes

On Thursday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated revamped Rezang La War Memorial in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh along with Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat unveiled the memorial along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in honour of the 1962 Rezangla La Battle, in which India gave a bloody nose to the intruding Chinese troops during the 1962 clash. The unveiling of the revamped memorial comes 59 years after Major Shaitan Singh and his men from the 13th battalion of the Kumaon Regiment laid down their lives in defence of the Indian border.

Rezang La was the site of the fierce battle of the 1962 India-Sino War, in which the 13th battalion of the Kumaon Regiment fought till the last man to stop Chinese troops from crossing the bridge into the Chushul Valley. A total of 114 Indian soldiers were martyred in the battle. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has now unveiled the Rezang La memorial to honour the fallen soldiers. Rajnath Singh was joined by several ranked officers of the Indian Army at the memorial. The Defence Minister also escorted Brigadier RV Jatar (Retd) of 13 Kumaon who took part in the valiant battle in 1962 during the event.

LAC war memorial unveiled

In a stern message to China, the revamped Rezang La memorial was significantly expanded and now has an auditorium and photo gallery to honour the heroes of the 13th Kumaon regiment’s Charlie Company that came under a relentless Chinese assault. The memorial now has the names of the 114 Indian soldiers killed in the battle, engraved on it. The war memorial also has the names of the 20 soldiers who laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clash with China that happened in May 2020.

The original structure was erected in Chushul in 1963 close to the site of the battle. The memorial stands in memory of the brave battle fought by the Indian side led by Major Shaitan Singh, who was awarded a posthumous Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, for his actions. The renovation of the Rezang La war memorial on the Sino-India border started earlier this year, amid ongoing border tensions with India at the LAC.

