Richa Chadha Gets Fiery Retort From Ex-Integrated Defence Staff Dy Chief Lt Gen Dhillon

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha issued a statement containing an offer of apology on Thursday after facing a massive backlash for her outrageous tweet insulting and mocking the Indian Army, and specifically the Galwan martyrs.

Following this, the actor received a massive backlash from people from all walks of life, especially army veterans. Now, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon has hit back at Chadha for her offensive remarks, extending his salute to the Galwan Bravehearts, and added, "Aap nahin samjhoge Ma'am (You won't understand Ma'am)."

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon tweeted:

With utmost and unending pride in my heart and prayers beyond reverence on lips, I salute the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of GALWAN for the Nation



Salute



Aap nahin samjhoge M’am



Jai Hind 🇮🇳



That’s the tweet 👍 — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) November 24, 2022

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon is a retired General Officer of the Indian Army. He served as the Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) from March 9 2020 to January 31 2022.

He last served as the Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) prior to this he served as the 48th Commander of the XV Corps of the Indian Army, assuming the post from Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt.

A while ago, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) slammed Chadha after her outrageous tweet, and stated that it was a publicity stunt otherwise she would have been "another starlet from Bollywood who nobody knows." "This lady had made comment. When the pressure got too much, she shut her mouth and then she got scared and deleted the tweet. Then, there was an apology in which there was a whole victim card throwing trick of her," Major Arya said, adding that he had never seen a successful Bollywood personality insult the forces because they are busy with their "work".

He asked Richa Chadha what did she mean by the tweet on Galwan. "In all probability, this is something that many people from the film industry resort to. I'm not saying all. They say something to achieve publicity. I didn't know Richa Chadha but I now know her name. I think this is what this lady wanted to achieve."

Chadha faced backlash for her condemnable remark which pointedly mocked India's Galwan martyrs. Several other army veterans also criticised her over her remark against the forces.

Defence veterans lambast Richa Chadha

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Defence expert Brigadier Anil Gupta (Rtd.) said, "By making such remarks, Richa Chadha has proved that she not only lacks common sense but she also general knowledge. She must realise that she has mocked the great Indian Army which has won all the wars that have been fought so far. And Galwan is being studied by other foreign armies as a classic battle, a battle in which the unarmed soldiers killed the mighty Chinese and not only killed but captured them as well. Despite this fact, she is mocking it."

"Also, I would like to tell you, no General will say ever say no when asked whether he can capture PoK as they have been prepared for that. Making a mockery of the Northern Commander Chief's statement and comparing PoK with Galwan, I think Richa Chadha has proved that she is dumb. This dumb actor doesn't realise what kind of anguish her statement might cause to the family members of the martyrs. After all those 20 jawans and Colonel B. Santosh Babu who laid their lives for the sake of their motherland. I think it's condemnable and she should apologise to the entire nation and if not strict action needs to be taken against her," said Brigadier Gupta (Rtd.)

Earlier, Chadha sparked a massive row over her tweet where she insulted and mocked the Indian Army martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan clash against China's People's Liberation Army. Responding to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark, where he stated that the Indian Army is fully prepared to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Chadha took a dig and wrote 'Galwan Says Hi'.