Richa Chadha, Hear What Martyr Major Akshay Girish's Mother Thought Of Your Tweet

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha issued a statement containing an offer of apology on Thursday after facing a massive backlash for her outrageous tweet insulting and mocking the Indian Army, and specifically the Galwan martyrs.

Now, several army veterans and family members of the Galwan martyrs have spoken against the actor. Martyr Major Akshay Girish's mother Meghna Girish fought her tears while expressing her disappointment over Chadha's comment, sharing the pain that she and the parents of other Galwan martyrs had to go through.

Speaking to Republic on The Debate, Martyr Major Akshay Girish's mother Meghna Girish expressed the pain of the loss of her beloved son, and stated, "My first thought is how can somebody be so disloyal and so disgusting. No citizen of any country ever runs down the soldiers who protect every citizen. Let's be very honest, Galwan was a huge matter of pride for all of us. Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu and the other 19 martyrs got gallantries. The way they defended a planned attack and gave such a lesson to the enemies that they are never going to forget. They stood for each one of us."

"I don't know this actress (Richa Chadha), but when I saw her comment, I was like....irrespective of what your political affiliations might be, no citizen of the country ever runs down the Bravehearts. It is indefensible," she added.

Further in The Debate, she shared, "You know we are all connected with the families of the Bravehearts, and just last month I met two of the parents of our Galwan martyrs, Aman Kumar and Kunal Kumar. Do you know what those families are going through? When you say you respect soldiers, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said exactly what a military leader should say when a query was put up."

Chadha insults Galwan martyrs

Earlier, Chadha sparked a massive row over her tweet where she insulted and mocked the Indian Army martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan clash against China's People's Liberation Army. Responding to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark, where he stated that the Indian Army is fully prepared to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Chadha took a dig and wrote 'Galwan Says Hi'.