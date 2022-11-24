'Richa Chadha Must Apologise': BJP Lambasts Actor For Deriding Indian Army On Galwan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lambasted Bollywood actress Richa Chadha for her controversial tweet insulting the valour of the Indian Army in the Galwan clash. On Wednesday, Richa Chadha tweeted "Galwan says hi" while reacting to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark that the Indian Army is ready to take back PoK whenever the order comes.

Slamming Richa Chadha for insulting the Indian Army who lost 20 Bravehearts during the Galwan clash with China, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Richa Chadha has been at forefront of making objectionable tweets against India. She is also a Congress supporter. She has again insulted the Indian Army. When (the Indian Army's) Northern Commander was asked about his strategy on PoK, he said ‘When we will get orders, we will attack PoK and can bring it back.’ But Richa Chadha mocked the Army."

"Galwan is the proud history of India. Our brave soldiers attain martyrdom but we gave a befitting reply to China’s attack. One Sikh soldier killed more than dozen of Chinese soldiers through his hands. And in such a situation, you make such derogatory remarks towards those martyrs?" Sirsa questioned.

The BJP leader urged the police to take immediate action against the Bollywood actress' insult to the martyrs of Galwan. "I want to say to the Mumbai police, they should immediately take action against Richa Chadha. They should file a case under appropriate sections so that a befitting reply is given to those who enjoy insulting India and the Indian Army," Sirsa said.

'Richa Chadha must apologise': BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called Chadha's tweet condemnable and shameful. "The tweet is condemnable and is very very shameful. Because it completely disregards the supreme sacrifice that the brave Indian Army has made," Bhatia said.

Adding further he said, "I would only say that such unthoughtful tweets demoralising the forces, people should refrain from posting them. I must remind Richa Chadha, how during the Balakot airstrike, the valour of the Indian Army was there to see. During the Galwan, Colonel Santosh Babu laid down his life for the country. So it’s an insult to every citizen and martyr of the country. She should apologise for this."

"It’s so shameful that citizens like Richa Chadha don’t even understand the kind of sacrifice the Army and the armed forces are making for us for our safety," the BJP leader added.