Richa Chadha's 'forced' Apology Unwelcome, Ashoke Pandit To File FIR Over Galwan Insult

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Thursday issued an apology after igniting a massive controversy and facing backlash for her outrageous tweet insulting as well as mocking the Indian Army and martyrs of the Galwan clash.

In her apology, she wrote, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part."

Richa Chadha added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the Nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels."

'I will file an FIR against Richa Chadha': Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit informed, 'I am going to file a police complaint against her at Juhu police station. Her Mama and Nana must have done great services for the nation and I don't deny that but her tweet of hers was very well thought out in an attempt to mock our soldiers. She cannot get away by abusing our soldiers who protect her. More than that when you see the visuals of dead bodies of the soldiers coming to their homes, it is an insult to their kin who has sacrificed the breadwinner of the family. It is an insult to the country at large."

He further added, "I will not even deny, this is more than an act of terrorism, an act against the nation. She has ridiculed and abused our security forces for no specific reason. The problem with these urban nationals and tukde-tukde gangs is that they are the sleepers' cells of the country. It is shameful and she should be arrested so no one repeats such action."

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told Republic TV, "This is a strength of the people of this nation. This is the same Richa Chadha who was some time back mocking Galwan martyrs and now suddenly she remembers her entire relatives who had served in the army. We respect all her family members who were in the Indian Army and served our country. But this doesn't give the person the right to mock the soldiers if their family members were part of the Armed forces or belittle the proud history of the country. Especially by disrespecting and insulting our martyred bravehearts. I am happy that the citizens of our country forced Richa Chadha to apologize. She just wanted to create this controversy to stay irrelevant. She has not apologised but Indian citizens have forced her."

On being asked about the no response from the Bollywood fraternity, Sirsa said, "These people are hypocrites as they live a fake life. They just talk about patriotism and the Army in their films because they are getting money. If there is no money they will forget patriotism. We have never seen when it comes to the nation, Bollywood has ever stood up but people like Aamir Khan will make comments when they have to say anything against it. They don't have the courage to say that they will boycott the person who will make any remark against the Indian Army. They are only loyal to money, not the nation."

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "To come in the news and get publicity, will she (Richa Chadha) disrespect the soldiers of our country? What has happened to her? Our soldiers are day and night guarding our country by leaving their families behind. They should be honoured with our heads bowed down. Sitting in the air condition, how will this actress who has this mindset will understand their dedication."