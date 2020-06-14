Even In His Death, Rifleman Aurangzeb Continues To Inspire Youth To Serve The Motherland

Even in his death, rifleman Aurangzeb who was abducted and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir two years ago continues to be an inspiration for the youth in his native district of Poonch.

A large number of youths, who have been inspired by Rifleman Aurangzeb have joined the armed forces to serve the motherland.

Two years ago, a Braveheart was abducted and killed by terrorists in South Kashmir while he was on leave and was on his way home in Poonch to celebrate the festival of Eid with his family.

Tributes paid to Rifleman Aurangzeb

Today rich tributes were paid to rifleman Aurangzeb of the Indian Army a Braveheart who was abducted by terrorists two years ago when he was on his way home in Poonch to celebrate the festival of Eid with his family.

"It was on this fateful day two years ago when my son on his way home to celebrate the festival of Eid with us was abducted and killed by the terrorists", Mohammed Hanif father of rifleman Aurangzeb told Republic World.

A large number of local residents while maintaining social distances in wake of the Corona Pandemic, gathered to pay their rich tributes to the son of the soil as several prayer meetings were held at various places across Poonch district to remember the brave heart.

Hanif says that though he misses his son, but he continues to feel proud for the sacrifice his son made for the nation as he died in the service of "mother India".

"The day my son joined the army, he gave himself for the service of the nation, the very same day he did not belong to me but to the entire nation. His sacrifice was for a bigger cause of the nation, he now no longer is my son, but the son of mother India" Hanif said.

'Pakistan breeding ground for terrorists'

Hanif says even though the terrorists responsible for the abduction and killing of his son have been eliminated by the army, but he says that Pakistan is the "breeding ground" of the terrorists and it needs to be taught a lesson to end terrorism in India.

"We can kill as many terrorists, but unless Pakistan continues to train and send them across, nothing will happen, we first need to destroy the breeding ground of the terrorists i.e. Pakistan", he said.

Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was awarded Shaurya Chakra by the army posthumously for showing extreme gallantry had become a role model for the youth in the Poonch district, where a large number of youth have followed his path and joined the army.

"He is a role model for us and we wanted to follow his footsteps hence joined the army, he has inspired many like us", a local youth who recently joined the army said.

(image credit: PTI)