Rift In Farmer Unions? SKM To Meet Over MSP Even As Tikait Avers 'meeting Is Cancelled'

As the farmers continue their protests, a rift within the farmer unions is now out in the open. Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) stated that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) meeting is cancelled. However, another farmer union leader has remarked that the two farmer unions will go ahead with the meeting to decide on the future course of action. Tikait has categorically said that the protests will continue and farmers are not going anywhere.

"Without talks, the farmers will not go anywhere. We are here and ready to talk. The main issue is that they should cancel all cases against the farmers. We also want MSP guarantee and compensation for farmers who died. We also demand tractors for farmers," said Rakesh Tikait.

On the other hand, another farmer leader added that the meetings between the unions are taking place every day. He added that a meeting of 32 farmer unions who used to hold talks with the government are meeting today. He added that it was wrongly announced that the SKM is meeting.

"The SKM meeting is already scheduled for December 4. A meeting of 32 farmer organisations and those who used to go for talks with the government has been called today. It was wrongly announced that there is a meeting of SKM. Cases registered against our people, the issue of MSP committee will be discussed," the farmer union leader said. "A lot of attempts were made to create a confusion," he added.

32 Kisan Unions hold meeting at Singhu; likely to end protests at Delhi borders: Sources

Earlier on Tuesday, the Republic Media Network had learned that the agitating farmers will likely end their protests. This comes after the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in both houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, around 32 Punjab Kisan Unions are holding a meeting to discuss their strategy to lift the agitation from Delhi's borders.

Sources further added that the meeting was underway at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting against the three bills. The agitating farmers are therefore mulling to call off their protests and return to Punjab. Following their meeting, the final strategy will be discussed with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), informed sources.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, both Houses of Parliament cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The new bill was passed amid massive ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties in both Houses. After this, the bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

Image: PTI