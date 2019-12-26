Maharashtra: Rift In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Jostle For Credit Over Farm Loan Waiver

A rift has emerged in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over the hoardings regarding the farm loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government. Most of the posters pertaining to taking credit for the loan waiver in Aurangabad district feature only the Shiv Sena leaders including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This has evoked sharp reactions from NCP as well as Congress. While NCP MLC Satish Chavan observed that it would have been better if the hoardings carried the photos of leaders of other parties in the alliance government, Aurangabad city Congress president Namdevrao Pawar was more scathing in his criticism of the Sena.

NCP MLC Satish Chavan remarked, “It would have been better if they had also carried photographs (on hoardings) of other veteran leaders of this.” Namdevrao Pawar said, “This is a decision of the alliance government and the move to put up hoardings of a single party is ‘not done’.”

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farm Loan Waiver Scheme

On December 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a farm loan waiver scheme in the state. Under the new ‘Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme’, the government will waive off the outstanding debts of farmers taken till September 30, 2019, up to Rs.2 lakh. The scheme will commence in March. However, the opposition walked out of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly despite this announcement as their demand for a complete loan waiver was not met by the government. The Common Minimum Programme (CMP) formulated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Sena, NCP, and Congress stated that the government was committed to an immediate loan waiver to farmers.

"गोरगरीब शेतकऱ्यांना ज्यांचे कर्ज ३० सप्टेंबर २०१९ पर्यंत थकीत आहे, ते सर्व थकीत कर्ज २ लाखापर्यंत हे सरकार त्या कर्जातून त्याला मुक्ती देत आहे. महात्मा ज्योतिराव फुले शेतकरी कर्जमुक्ती योजना ही आज मी या सभागृहात जाहीर करतो आहे."

-मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे pic.twitter.com/Ko1lWel8TL — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 21, 2019

