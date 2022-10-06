Rift In TRS? Kavitha's Absence From KCR’s National Party Launch Event Raises Eyebrows

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on October 5 renamed his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the striking absence of TRS' daughter and senior party leader K Kavitha at the event garnered a lot of attention. The absence of KCR's daughter at the grand launch event triggered major speculations on whether a rift had occurred in the state’s first family.

Notably, what raised everyone's eyebrows was the fact that Kavitha was not only missing from the high-profile event, in fact, her name was also nowhere mentioned in the TRS list of in-charges for the upcoming Munugode bypoll. Meanwhile, her brother KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, was named one of the party’s in-charges for the bypoll scheduled for November 3.

Apart from this, the speculations of differences and divisions in TRS, now BRS, gained momentum after the senior party leader Kavitha posted a picture on Twitter saying, "On this auspicious day of Dusherra, we performed Ayudha Pooja at home." What gained attention was the fact that KCR's daughter preferred to stay at her home celebrating Dussehra, instead of attending KCR's big event.

On this auspicious day of #Dusherra, we performed Ayudha Pooja at home. #vijaydashmi pic.twitter.com/wtsrrXvbyq — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 5, 2022

Speculations were rife following the absence of K Kavitha in the grand TRS event through which KCR, her father, signalled his entry into national politics for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

KCR enters national politics

In a bid to enter the national battleground of politics, KCR on Wednesday, October 5, renamed his political party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). This came after a resolution was passed in this regard during the general body meeting of the party. Following this, the TRS general secretary also wrote to the Election Commission of India informing the poll body that the party has changed its name. He also mentioned that necessary amendments to the party constitution have been made in the general body meeting.

JDS and BRS to get together

After KCR renamed his political party to go national, Kumaraswamy said that his party Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and the BRS will come together in an alliance for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled for 2023. It is also likely that Kumaraswamy's JDS and KCR's BRS will also unite to fight the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The JDS leaders along with the leaders of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were in Hyderabad and attended the ceremony in which TRS was renamed BRS.

Image: ANI