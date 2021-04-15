Right To Live Healthy Life Cannot Be Obstructed By COVID-19 Norm Violators: Karnataka HC

In the wake of the pandemic owing to the COVID-19 infection, the Karnataka High Court, on Thursday opined that no violator would be spared. The court strongly condemned non-compliance to already existing protocols with an objective to curb the further spread of the highly contagious virus. The court pushed for a stringent penalty on such violators. This stemmed out of observations by the court recognising the right to lead a healthy life as an essential component of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The court observed, "Right to lead healthy life is integral part of article 21 of the Constitution of India. Right to lead healthy life cannot be obstructed by individuals who do not bother to follow the rules regarding masks, maintaining physical distancing, congregating etc. Therefore, when State agencies take strict view of the violations made, it must be remembered that it is being done for upholding fundamental rights of citizens under Article 21 of India, of leading a healthy life,"

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka urged State agencies to take a stern and uncompromising view of violations of the COVID protocol. The Bench did not hesitate to remark that various celebrities including actors and religious leaders have gravely violated the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, and orders issued by the court. The High Court also said that Police Officers should be well aware and educated about the scenario and they are required to register complaints of the violators related to COVID-19 norms. The court had condemned violators of COVID-19 norms and recognised them as an obstruction to others' right to a healthy life. This was followed by directives to State agencies that no violators should be spared.

Mounting COVID-19 crisis in Karnataka

This observation comes after a day the State was driven by an unprecedented rise in COVID cases. In the State capital, the caseload breached the five lakh mark on Wednesday, Karnataka reported 11,265 fresh infections and 38 deaths, taking the tally and toll to 10,94,912 and 13,046, the health department said.