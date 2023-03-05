Right To Pee: In Nagpur, Women Take To Streets To Protest Paucity Of Public Washrooms

Women's access to washrooms is an age-old problem that has only recently garnered some degree of attention since the launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign. Now, women in Nagpur have come up with a campaign titled 'Right To Pee'. The Nagpur Citizens Forum staged a protest in the Maharashtra city on Sunday calling for an increase in the number of public washrooms. Smita Singhalkar, a member of the forum and women's rights activist, said improper public urinals and the lack of them result in crimes against women and unhealthy toilets could be cause of diseases, ANI reported.

Maharashtra | Nagpur Citizens Forum holds protests demanding public toilets. Women protest to demand an increase in the number of public urinals under the Right to Pee campaign. pic.twitter.com/JcjGayDaYY — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

Washrooms and crimes against women

"The lack of adequate public toilets is a matter of concern. Women and girls are forced to use other people's improper or private washrooms, which may lead to crimes such as rape or sexual harassment," Singhal told ANI, adding that the conditions of washrooms in marketplaces are very bad. "It's a problem for women in terms of safety and hygiene. We have to request malls, hospitals, restaurants and colleges to grant us permission to use washrooms nearby."

The conditions of washrooms in the marketplace are very bad. It's problem for women in terms of safety & hygiene. We have to request malls, hospitals, restaurants & colleges to grant us permission to use washrooms nearby: Smita Singhakar, Woman Activist pic.twitter.com/ivp3DAesBx — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

She also said that it is necessary to give better urinal facilities to females. She said, "Even the schools that are present in the rural areas do have not proper washrooms and girls are forced to request the nearby people to use their washrooms. Such kind of negligence may lead to crimes against these girls." The forum has lodged a PIL related to this matter a few years back but the government has not taken any action, remarked the activist.

Tribal women protest in Thane

Protests over paucity of public toilets have increasingly grown popular. In December 2021, a group of tribal women squatted on the road and shouted slogans against the Thane Municipal Corporation protesting the closure of a public toilet. A large number of women who came from far-flung places and work in the Thane Market had launched the protest. Government officials, led by the then Thane mayor, visited the protest site and re-opened the toilet following the demonstration.

The Thane mayor at the time, Meenakshi Shinde, said the toilet had been closed and would have been demolished, but the protest led to a reversal in the decision and toilet was kept open, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)