'Rightly Said It': Karnataka CM Endorses PM Modi's Statement On National Language Debate

Putting an end to the controversy over 'Hindu imposition' in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in all regional languages of the country.

Addressing a meeting of the national office-bearers of the BJP in Jaipur on Friday, PM Modi said, "In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies over languages. We need to make people aware of this. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and a link to a better future for the nation."

Citing the example of National Education Policy 2020, PM said BJP was the first to acknowledge all regional languages as part of India's culture. "This shows our commitment to every regional language," he told the party workers.

Endorsing PM Modi's statement on the issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "He has put it correctly. This is the philosophy of India and also the philosophy of BJP."

#ModiEndsLanguageWar | PM Modi has rightly said it. That is the philosophy of India and that is the philosophy of BJP also: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai responds to PM Modi's statement over language row https://t.co/Jy693NodLM pic.twitter.com/3FdmxckpPn — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

Language war in India

Earlier in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that people from all states should start talking to each other in Hindi. Shah said that Hindi should be adopted as the second language after a mother tongue instead of English. He also announced that there were plans to make Hindi a compulsory language in the North-East.

After the Home Minister uttered these words, dissenting opinions started making their way through the puddle of controversy. From celebrities to politicians, many stressed that uniformity in language does not determine unity.

Even the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief CK Annamalai said he "won't allow Hindi imposition in the state and the party will be proud if Tamil becomes a link language across our country."

Recently Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy sparked a huge uproar by arguing against Hindi being a compulsory language. Speaking at a convocation event in Coimbatore, Ponmudy said, "only those selling Pani puri, are the ones speaking in Hindi..."