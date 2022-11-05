Rio Tells Police Personnel To Be Sensitive In Dealing With Public

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday told the police personnel to be sensitive while dealing with the public and treat everyone with dignity and tolerance. He said police should have zero tolerance against criminal activities.

Policing has become a challenging responsibility because with advancement of modern technology criminals are using sophisticated gadgets to commit various kinds of crime, Rio said after inaugurating the Sovima Police Station at Sovima village under the newly created Chumoukedima district.

Police intelligence is always there but community support and cooperation is a must to achieve the very purpose of setting up of police station, he said.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton said the role of the police is integral in the progress of any society and a stable law and order situation is the most important aspect of economic growth and social development of a state.

The primary duty and responsibility of the police is the maintenance of law and order, Patton said.

Intelligence and information gathering mechanisms need to be strengthened to make it a step ahead of the potential offenders and that of any possible law and order problem, said the deputy chief minister said.

The Sovima Police Station will cover 14 villages.

Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo said the Sovima police station will be manned by 23 personnel including a Sub Inspector and three Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

DGP T John Longkumer and Sovima Village Council chairman Sebastian Zumvu also attended the function.

