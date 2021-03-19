'Ripped Jeans Remark Taken Out Of Context': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's Wife

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's wife on Thursday defended his controversial remark on women wearing ripped jeans, saying that his words were being presented out of context. Releasing a statement over the recent uproar, Rawat’s wife Rashmi Tyagi said that the entire context of the CM's comment was not being described.

”He (Tirath Singh Rawat) said that women’s participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes,” said Rashmi, who has been Miss Meerut. READ | Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat courts controversy with ‘ripped jeans’ remark

At an event on Tuesday, Rawat sparked controversy by criticising women for wearing ripped jeans and questioned the 'cultural values' they will impart to their children. He said due to a lack of values, youngsters follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots, while women also follow the same. His comments on women's choice of clothing triggered a protest from opposition parties and various celebrities, who hit out at the CM and demanded his apology.

Opposition unsparing on Tirath Rawat

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said he was "shocked” by the CM's statement, while Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh termed Rawat’s remarks "shameful” and demanded that he apologise to women.

State Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni added that it doesn’t behove a chief minister to make a derogatory remark about someone’s sartorial choices and said such comments can hurt public sentiment. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also slammed Rawat over his ”distasteful” remarks.

Rawat did find support in his party colleague, Surendra Singh, who said that youngsters should wear "decent clothes” and women, especially daughters, are the family’s ”prestige” and must behave in a dignified manner. To this, RJD leader Rabri Devi blasted the BJP for trying to define identity and culture through one’s clothes.