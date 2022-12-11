‘Rise Of India’: S Jaishankar Says The Wheel Of History Is Turning

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, said Sunday that temples have a significant role in Indian society and asserted that the "wheel of history is turning" and there is a "rise of India". His remarks came during a speech on the role of temples in Indian society during his visit to Varanasi.

"We must realise today, that the wheel of history is turning. It is coming back. There is a rise of India. That era, (when) there was a neglect of the temple, an era when things were averse to us, that era is behind us," said Jaishankar, a former diplomat.

On temples, the External Affairs Minister said they are community centres, places for gathering and centers for knowledge. "They are promoters of art and craft."

Temples are keepers of Indian heritage, said Jaishankar, adding, "They are our way of life. We will not be who we are without the temples."

"We have to worry about globalisation...People are understanding that there are different societies, different people, and different faiths. Each faith has to have its place in the world," Jaishankar said.

Taking Indian culture to the rest of the world

The External Affairs Minister said everyone should work towards the spread of Indian culture and deal with competitive advancement of other beliefs.

"It is not enough to hold our own, we have to promote, we have to present, and we have to take our culture to the rest of the world. So everything that you are doing at home, we have to find a way that this message also goes around the rest of the world," Jaishankar said.

"Today, when we are rebuilding, restoring and re-energising Indian civilisation, our task is not only in India but all over the world."

Jaishankar said a separate division has been created to look after restoration, renovation and support of the cultural heritage under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to his recent address on political and economic rebalancing, the External Affairs Minister said, "that rebalancing will only happen if there is cultural rebalancing."

(Inputs from ANI)

