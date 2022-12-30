Rishabh Pant Accident: Urvashi Rautela Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'praying'

After Rishabh Pant met with an accident Friday morning, model-actor Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of herself, the ‘Sanam Re’ actor captioned it: “Praying”. Rautela’s post immediately triggered interest on social media. Even though the actor’s post does not mention the cricketer, many speculated her post was about Rishabh Pant.

Many of Urvashi Rautela’s fans flooded her post’s comment section wishing the cricketer a speedy recovery. “Caption proof she really loves #Rp,” one user wrote.

Another user commented: “The aim of the post is to get attention through RP accident (sic).”

Check out Urvashi's post below:

The Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela connection

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were reportedly spotted together at a number of renowned eateries, events and parties in Mumbai back in 2018. Rumours were doing the rounds that the two were dating.

But Pant and Rautela are said to have blocked each other on WhatsApp later that year, according to reports cited by ANI.

Later on, Rishabh denied the rumours of him dating Urvashi Rautela and publicly declared his love for his girlfriend Isha Negi in 2019. The cricketer posted a picture of himself with Isha Negi captioned, “Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am happy.”

Rishabh Pant meets with accident

Rishabh Pant met with a major accident at the Narsan border of Roorkee, close to Hammadpur Jhal Friday morning while driving along the Delhi-Dehradun route when his car hit a divider. The cricketer is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant, who was travelling alone in the vehicle, injured his forehead, leg and back.

The car, according to photographs from the site, was completely charred, reported ANI.