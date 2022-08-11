Taking a major approach toward promoting sports in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the appointment of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as the 'State Brand Ambassador' on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister while calling Pant the "son of Devbhoomi" said that a talented player of the Indian Cricket Team has been appointed as the state brand ambassador. He also said that it will help to encourage the youngsters in the state to take up sports and further towards public health.

"The state government has decided to appoint the son of Devbhoomi and the talented player Rishabh Pant of the Indian cricket team as "State Brand Ambassador" with the aim of encouraging the youth of Uttarakhand towards sports and public health. Best wishes to you!", he tweeted in Hindi.



In addition to that, the Chief Minister will also honour Pant at the Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital on Thursday. Notably, former Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also once appointed as a state brand ambassador of Uttarakhand followed by which now Pant has been given the responsibility.

Following that, Pant was appointed as the Uttarakhand ambassador in 2021 as well. Thanking CM Dhami for the same, he took to Twitter and wrote,

"Thank you Pushkar Dhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I'll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India. Coming from a small town of Roorkee, I am confident that the people here have the ability to make the country proud in various fields of life."

Born in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on October 4, 1997, Pant later came to Delhi for his career reasons. His family presently lives in Roorkee.

Rishabh Pant's cricket career

Making his international debut in the year 2017 through a T20 match, Rishabh Pant made his Test and ODI debut in 2018 and has so far played 31 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 54 T20 Internationals for the Indian Cricket Team.

Image: PTI