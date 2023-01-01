Rishabh Pant Car Crash: After DDCA Blames Potholes, NHAI Swings Into Action

After the Delhi & District Cricket Association blamed potholes for Rishabh Pant's accident, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up filling potholes in the area. The DDCA said on Saturday that the cricketer was trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through a pothole-riddled road when the crash happened.

Sharma's statement contradicted the version put out by the Uttarakhand police, where they had claimed that Pant dozed off while driving which caused the accident.

Meanwhile, the Republic TV team on the spot confirmed that there were many potholes on the road where the accident happened on Friday.

Locals said numerous accidents had occurred in the same location in the last two to three years but officials had done little to improve the condition of the road.

Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday

Rishabh Pant's car collided with a divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. The accident happened at around 5:30 am. Pant was going to Roorkee from Delhi to meet his relatives.

After the accident, Pant was rushed to a local hospital in Roorkee before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The condition of the Indian cricketer is stable as of now but he is still under medical supervision. The accident will most likely delay his return to the national team. Notably, on Friday, the BCCI named Pant as Team India's top performer in Tests in 2022.