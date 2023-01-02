'Rishabh Pant Shifted From ICU To Private Suite Amid Infection Fear': DDCA Shyam Sharma

India's top wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant "is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to concern of infections."

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma on Monday to ANI.

Uttarakhand CM provides assistance to Pant

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday stated that the state would offer all assistance for the 25-year-old's treatment after he was gravely hurt in a car accident on his way to surprise his mother on December 30 in Roorkee.

The cricketer has been injured on his right wrist, ankle, toe, and back, according to a statement released by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in collaboration with the Max Hospital Dehradun, where he has been admitted. The cricketer has also sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and other injuries.

'Those going to meet Pant should avoid': Sharma

On Saturday, Sharma expressed concern about people thronging the hospital to see the cricketer, who is receiving treatment. Sharma in a statement to ANI said, "Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant.”