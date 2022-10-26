Rishi Sunak’s Family In Punjab Celebrate His Appointment As UK PM; 'He'll Improve Economy'

Rishi Sunak's relatives in Ludhiana celebrated his ascendance to the top post in the United Kingdom by cutting a cake in the presence of other family members. A cousin of Rishi Sunak’s mother Usha Sunak, Subhash Berry expressed happiness and said he is confident Sunak will revive UK's economy. He also stated that to become the prime minister of a country which once ruled India is a moment of pride.

Berry said, “There is also joy in Ludhiana. The children of our family often visit London. I'm confident that Rishi Sunak will improve UK's economy. It is a moment of pride to see him as the head of the country which once ruled India.”

Some relatives of UK PM #RishiSunak who live in Punjab's Ludhiana expressed their happiness after he assumed the office. pic.twitter.com/gQVvkxTbEX — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Subhash Berry said that at the time of his wife’s death - his uncle and Rishi Sunak’s maternal grandfather Raghubir Berry had visited Ludhiana. The 92-year-old Raghubir Berry currently lives in London. He said Raghubir migrated to the UK after moving to East Africa along with other family members. The Berry family earlier resided in Karimpura mohalla of the city and currently lives in Civil Lines.

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s PM

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician Rishi Sunak became UK’s youngest Prime Minister, in the last 210 years, on Tuesday, October 25. Moreover, he is also UK’s first Hindu PM.

Sunak’s father is Yashvir Sunak, a retired doctor, and his mother is Usha Sunak, a pharmacist is of Indian descent. Rishi Sunak, born in Southampton and married to Akshata Murty, is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murty. The couple has two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka.

Sunak’s grandparents hail from British India but their birthplace, Gujranwala, is in current-day Pakistan’s Punjab province.

IMAGE: ANI