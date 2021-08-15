Rishikesh's Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple Decorates 'Shivalinga' In Tricolours

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, on Sunday, August 15, the iconic Shivalinga at the Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was decorated in the Tricolours. The temple also decorated the ‘Shivalinga’ with the national colours back in January when India celebrated Republic Day. Offering water to the Shivalinga is considered auspicious and people wait in lines to get a chance to do so.

PM Modi's address to the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and asked the citizens to remember the special day as a tribute to our freedom fighters. He then went on to hoist the National Flag and gave his annual speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi. India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which means the day marked the 74th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour.

