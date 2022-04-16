Rising Covid Cases Causing Anxiety Among Delhi Traders, Businessmen

With Covid cases witnessing a rise in the national capital, traders and business owners are apprehensive that their pandemic-hit businesses might be engulfed in another wave even before recovering from losses of over the past two years. The businessmen are hoping that the Delhi government won't impose any kind of restrictions on their businesses.

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The rising cases have caused concerns among the traders and businessmen that restrictions might be imposed. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.

Atul Bhargava, president of the National Delhi Trade Association, expressed concern that the new surge will pour cold water on the hopes of reviving businesses. "With much difficulty, things are getting back to place and if this happens again then you know. It will be really bad for the economy and for the business, country and traders," he said.

Asserting that people must follow all the precautions, Bhargava said, "They (the govt) should impose restrictions on the crowd, not on opening and closing of shops." After bearing the brunt of intermittent Covid waves and subsequent lockdowns over two years, things finally started to look upside for the businesses in the capital. However, the recent rise in cases has caused anxiety.

"During Covid, we have spent our savings to stay alive. We are trying to first recover that and then we would like to save for our future. It will be difficult for the business now," he added

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders Association, believes that another Covid wave and the subsequent restriction will be "purely disastrous". "I am saying in clear worlds there should not be any restrictions on the business, the business is recovering at a very slow pace. Any kind of steps that might deter this recovery process will be purely disastrous," he said.

Mehra suggested that their precautions should be followed strictly and businesses should be allowed to remain open "as per the businessmen's wish". The food industry was among the worst hit as lockdown and restrictions meant eateries and restaurants remained shut and suffered major losses.

National Restaurants Association of India Treasurer Manpreet Singh said that any kind of restrictions on businesses will have a negative impact. "We are still reeling under from the COVID and now war. The prices of vegetables, refined oil, meats and other thing have risen manifold. The industry is suffering a lot and another set of restrictions and wave will be disastrous," he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)