Rising Water Levels In Jhelum Valley Trigger Flood Alerts In Kashmir

Rains have led to a rise in the water level in many rivers in the Kashmir Valley, including the Jhelum.Officials have reported that the water level at the Sangam gauge in south Kashmir crossed the flood alarm mark of 21.15 ft around 11:00 AM, which is approximately 3 ft below the level at which a flood is declared.

At Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the water level was recorded at 19.61 feet at 11 AM, surpassing the alarm level of 18 feet, according to officials.In Asham, located in northern Kashmir's Bandipora district, the Jhelum river's water level was measured at 12.61 ft, nearly 6 ft below the mark at which a flood alert is issued.Regarding tributaries, officials stated that the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani Kulgam was recorded at 7.05 m at 11 AM. Similarly, the level at Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi Shopian was 2.53 m at 11 AM, below the danger mark of 5.7 m.

Officials also mentioned that the river Sindh was flowing at 2.51 m against the danger mark of 3.9 m near Duderhama Ganderbal in central Kashmir's district at 11 AM. The water level at Doodhganga Nallah at Barzulla was at 1.7 m at 11 AM, below the danger mark of 3.8 m.

IFC department issues alert as water levels rise in Jhelum basin and tributaries

An official from the Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) department stated, " The valley received a considerable amount of rainfall during the night and the water level (discharge) in the tributaries or nallahs of the Jhelum basin is expected to rise in the coming hours.'' The official added The water level in the Jhelum itself is also being monitored as it continues to rise.The IFC department has issued an alert, advising those residing close to the tributaries or nallahs to remain vigilant until weather conditions improve. People have also been urged to avoid venturing near these areas.

The department also issued a circular directing all flood zonal committees to "remain alert"

"In view of the forecast of heavy rains predicted by the Meteorological Department from 08-07-2023 to 09-07-2023, all the Flood Zonal Committees are directed to remain alert in their respective jurisdictions and monitor the situation closely," the circular reads.The circular added that the committees will keep the flood-fighting machinery ready for immediate mobilisation in the event of any flood-like situation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, and Kathua districts.

Amarnath yatra halted due to inclement weather

Due to the inclement weather, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra has been halted. Devotees have been stopped at both the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan. A landslide occurred on the Baltal route of the Yatra track following heavy rain, but no loss of life was reported. The 42-km trek from Chandwari (Pahalgam) to the Amarnath cave shrine has become muddy and prone to landslides.

Rainfall recorded

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:30 AM includes 1 mm in Srinagar, 31.8 mm in Qazigund, 17.4 mm in Pahalgam, 17.3 mm in Kupwara, 34.0 mm in Kokernag, 3.0 mm in Gulmarg, 14.2 mm in Jammu, 28.2 mm in Banihal, 58.8 mm in Batote, 19.2 mm in Katra, and 125.1 mm in Bhaderwah.