Risky Quest For Education: Students Of Maharashtra Village Brave Dangerous River Crossing

In a heart-wrenching tale of determination and risk, students of Awali village in Maharashtra's Bhandara district embark on a treacherous journey every day to attend school. With the Chulband River separating them from their pursuit of education, these young souls brave the dangers of crossing the river using boats.

Dreams and aspirations lie on the other side of the river

As the sun rose over the village, the students gathered near a pile of construction debris, which served as their makeshift path. Carefully, they manoeuvred through the rubble, their tiny feet treading cautiously to the riverbank. Their determination to learn propelled them forward, even in the face of adversity.

At the riverbank, they stand in anticipation, eagerly awaiting the boat's arrival that will carry them across the mighty river. Over 15 students cram into the vessel, their expressions a mix of excitement and fear.

The boat's capacity strained under the weight of their dreams, but it valiantly carried them across the river. The students clung to the edges, gripping tightly as the boat sailed amidst the currents. They had become accustomed to the boat's swaying motion, yet each journey filled their hearts with a mixture of fear and determination. They endure its unsteady motion, knowing that their dreams and aspirations lie on the other side of the river. It is pertinent to mention that the bridge to cross the river is currently under construction.

#WATCH | Students of Awali village in Maharashtra's Bhandara risk their lives to reach school as they cross the Chulband River using boats. The bridge to cross the river is currently under construction. pic.twitter.com/eDVOgfExE3 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

'Boat shakes a lot, so we feel scared'

Mayur Meshram, a young student from Awali village, expressed the challenges they faced, "In our village, we have schooling only until the 4th grade. For further studies, we have to travel to other villages. We have to use boats. The boat shakes a lot, so we feel scared, but we have to come since studies are important. We need the bridge to be completed soon so that our movement is facilitated."

The teacher, Bhagwat Gayke, echoed the sentiment of concern, "The movement happens through boats, and hence a lot of risk is involved. During the rainy season, the movement of students is reduced. We also face several problems using boats. There is a risk to life as well. Every day, around 100-150 people cross the river, and among them, around 30-40 are students."

Notably, the story of the students from Awali village exemplifies their unwavering dedication to education, despite the risks they face daily. Their determination and resilience are truly inspiring. However, their situation calls for immediate attention and action. The completion of the bridge over the Chulband River is crucial to ensuring their safety and uninterrupted access to education.