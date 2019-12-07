UP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi: How Did The Rape Accused Manage To Be On The Run For This Long?

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the Member of Parliament from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday said that the Uttar Pradesh government will take strict action against the accused in the Unnao rape victims case. She also mentioned that action will be taken against the police officers who helped the accused to get away.

Speaking to Republic Tv Joshi said, "Let me state a few facts on the case, the girl who lost her life has never applied for protection from the police. But if it is true that the police did not heed to the girl's report than it is a very serious matter and Cheif Minister has himself asked for a report within 24 hours. Our government will not tolerate any shortcomings of this kind of laxity and the accused will be surely punished. It is so unfortunate that politics has been planned, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has gone to the victim's home."

Slamming the Congress for politicizing the issue Joshi said, "My government does not believe in sheltering violence and so the accused will be punished. Politicizing the entire issue is a condemnable act. If you remember when 'Nirbhaya' happened and Rahul Gandhi went out on a foreign trip and Sheila Dixit refused to come out of her home people were lathi-charged. Why didn't Priyanka Gandhi speak up then why did she not give a statement then? I assure you that whoever will be guilty will be punished because we believe in zero crime. Let me assure you that there will be no laxity on the part of the government."

Lastly responding to Republic TV's investigation she said, "I am surprised how did the rape accused manage to be on the run for this long. Looks like someone in the police has helped the accused. I assure you that if there is any laxity, strong action would be taken against errant officers."

Republic Media Network's investigation

In a major impact on Republic Media Network's investigation, Bihar Police station Circle officer G K Tripathi has been transferred as per sources. This development comes a day after he was caught on camera giving the five accused who allegedly set ablaze a rape survivor the benefit of the doubt, claiming their statements seemed true. Tripathi also stated that based on the accused's statement and corroborative evidence they have found nothing abnormal in the incident.

"We have done a thorough investigation in the case, even scientific teams came here but we haven't found anything abnormal in this case. After going through all the statements given by the accused and his friends and the corroborative evidence it was found that they were telling the truth," said Tripathi. Police had granted bail to the main rape accused on November 30.

Continuing to side with the accused, Tripathi added that the main accused and his friend had revealed that they had received the first phone call at 5: 12 AM while the incident occurred at 4:40 - 4:50 AM. He also stated that none of the accused had run away after committing the crime, pointing out that four of five accused were found at their homes. He added that anyone would have run away if they had committed such a crime, fearing the police.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

The 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint against two accused in March for spurning her after promising to marry her and then raping her along with his friend in December 2018. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had been given bail on November 30. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

