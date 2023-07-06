Rival Gangsters Spread Wings As Probe Agencies Attempt To Tame Bishnoi-Brar Gang

The gang run by Davinder Bambiha and Lucky Patyal has been gaining prominence ever since security agencies started their crackdown on the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi groups. The last two gangs have been keeping a low profile after an extortion call to music producer, singer & rapper Honey Singh by a person claiming to be from the Goldy Brar gang and the observation made in an National Investigative Agency (NIA) chargesheet mentioning the rise of Lawrence Bishnoi is similar to that of dreaded terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

The Interpol, too, has served a red corner notice against the two associates of Lawrence Bishnoi namely Vikram Brar and Kapil Sangwan. These steps have led to the Bishnoi and Brar gangs trying to stay under the radar.

But now the equally feared Bambiha-Lucky Patyal gang, rival to Bishnoi and Brar, is now spreading its wings. Law enforcement officials point out that the group has become more dangerous after notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, once a trusted aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, joined the Bambiha-Patyal gang.

Rise of Bambiha and Patyal gang

Arshdeep Dalla, who is in Canada and has been in touch with Khalistani and ISI operatives, has been associated with the Bambiha and Patyal gang. One more gangster who has been on the radar of the investigative agencies is Sukhdool Singh. According to security agencies, Singh has been involved in anti-India activities.

As in the case of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, the Davinder Bambiha and Lucky Patyal gang also has a strong network of sharpshooters and criminals. They are active in Delhi and the surrounding areas.

Some of the prominent gangsters from the group include Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali, Parvesh Khera, Kaushal (Gurugram), Rohit Chaudhury, Ravi Gangwal (South Delhi), Chhenu gang (Trans Yamuna) and Manjeet Mahal. The gang has extended its area of operation outside Delhi and developed associations with other gangs in Western Uttar Pradesh too.

The state police forces along with the NIA are working to eliminate these gangs. But strong embedded networks spread across several states have ensured that their criminal activities have not completely ceased.