'Riwaaz Badlenge': CM Jairam Thakur Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Victory In Himachal Polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur exuded confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state assembly election which is scheduled to take place on November 12. Addressing a press brief on the last day of campaigning, Jairam Thakur on Thursday, said that the BJP will change the custom of alternative governments in Himachal.

On the last day of the campaign in the hill state, CM Jairam said, "In Himachal Pradesh, only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be formed. We will also change the custom… Everyone has seen for a long time that the BJP has formed government everywhere there are elections.” He said that earlier in states where BJP formed the government but failed to repeat the victory after 5 years, there also the saffron party is repeating the government after being in power for 5 years.

#LIVE | It's a trend, every 5 years govt changes in Himachal Pradesh; but this year BJP will again come back to power: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur - https://t.co/R33QfmOjuE pic.twitter.com/LLkD1kzxX2 — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

"The custom has changed in the country, we will change the custom in Himachal. That’s why we are saying ‘Rwaaz Badlenge’ (tradition will change). With this slogan of ours, the Opposition is disturbed, because they were waiting for their turn (to form the government", Jairam Thakur added.

'All the surveys are pointing that BJP is forming govt': CM Jairam Thakur

Addressing the reporters on Thursday, Himachal CM said that the top leadership in the BJP including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda participated in the campaign. He expressed his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for campaigning for the BJP in Himachal.

"Today is the last day of the election campaign. So far, in the survey done by various agencies, we got to know that this time BJP is going to form the government in Himachal Pradesh. One or two surveys can go wrong, but all the surveys cannot go wrong," Jairam Thakur said.

Republic P-Marq Himachal Pradesh Opinion poll

As the state of Himachal Pradesh is set to go for Assembly polls on November 12, Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP would emerge victorious, while the Congress may end up emerging as the second-largest party, and the Aam Aadmi Party in the third position.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP, which went all out with campaigns in a bid to retain power, is expected to win anywhere between 37 to 45 seats. Congress and AAP are expected to settle for 22 to 28 seats and 0 to 1 seats, respectively. Other parties and Independents are cumulatively expected to win 1 to 4 seats.

