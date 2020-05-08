DG-CRPF AP Maheshwari: Naikoo Encounter Example Of Forces' Synergy; Have More Hizbul Info

DG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari has said that the encounter of dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo is the best example of the synergistic response of all the forces. He said the security agencies have got more information on Hizbul operations and are still working on the leads which are being further developed.

While speaking to Republic TV's Shawan Sen, the CRPF DG said, "Right from intelligence forces to ground holding forces like CRPF, to the striking teams which were there at the right time. So it is the best example of synergistic response of all the forces. Moreover, the elimination of such a dreaded terrorist gives an advantage to the forces and a setback to the adversaries. It gives us a leeway to reorganise and be more effective."

Watch the DG CRPF's full Interview with Republic in the video above.

READ | Union Min Jitendra Singh Lauds Encounter Of Riyaz Naikoo, Says 'India Stands By Its Army'

READ | Army Chief Warns Pak After Handwara Encounter, Says 'India Will Respond Appropriately'

Riyaz Naiku encounter

In a major success in anti-terrorist operations in J&K, security forces on Wednesday killed one of the most wanted terrorists and Hizbul poster boy Riyaz Naikoo along with his associate, days after the 8 security personnel were martyred in Handwara. Naikoo, Kashmir's most wanted terrorist and Hizbul chief, was trapped late on Tuesday in his native Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

READ | Col Ashutosh Sharma Fulfilled Dream Of Joining Army In 13th Attempt

READ | Army, Paramilitary Staff To Be Quarantined On Return To Chhattisgarh