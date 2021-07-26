RJ Samaniya Bhat Touts For 'Naya Kashmir', The Youngest Ever Female RJ From The Region

A 19-year girl from North Kashmir has contributed her part in making of "Naya Kashmir". She is much encouraging and heart cheering for the people. Samaniya gratifies people through her soulful voice and delivers beautiful informative messages through programmes as she works as a Radio jockey at the first Radio Station of north Kashmir namely Radio Chinar 90.4 FM which is situated at Sopore.

An inspiration for young girls belonging to North Kashmir

Samaniya Bhat has gained the name "RJ Samaniya" with the help of her all-time efforts and hard work. She is a resident of main town Baramulla and has recently completed her Bachelors in Journalism and Mass communication from GDC Baramulla. She is the first female Radio Jockey of North Kashmir and the youngest Radio Jockey Of Kashmir Valley, which is itself an inspiration for all the young girls belonging to North Kashmir.

RJ Samaniya said that from the beginning of her childhood she was interested in Journalism and she had worked hard to make her dream come true. However, by chance, she captured the great opportunity to become a Radio Jockey and recreated the moment proudly.

"I was always enthusiastic about microphones and when I heard that north Kashmir is going to have its first radio station; it gave me unlimited happiness and joy, accordingly I went for auditions and after 4 or 5 rounds, I got selected. I was among the hired ones and the only female," she said while talking to Republic Media Network.

"Radio-jockeying is a creative field"

She added that I feel covenant and pledged to work as Radio Jockey because it is a very creative field, it helps in building your confidence, self-esteem and as a person becomes outspoken and spontaneous, she said, " She remains in the studio from 12 noon to 3 Pm and produces a programme "Halla bol with RJ Samaniya" in which she always tries to keep people happy and delightful through her positive energy and messages.

Aims to involve skilled youths while entertaining people

Our main aim is to involve our skilled youth and entertain people in every crucial era besides that talented persons are being called to the studio who keep their viewpoint before people as well as inspire our young generation with their helpful motivation and our main aim is to promote the talent of Kashmiri youth across the globe, she said.

"Do the things you are good at, focus on the only field in which you can bring perfection and follow your dreams with perspiration and hard work", she said while talking to Republic Media Network and dedicating this message to young youths especially students, while adding that; parents must allow their children to choose their interested field and parents shouldn't force them to go in such field in which they aren't interested. The most important thing is self-interest, you can show wonders in the field in which you are completely interested while it is hard to bring that success in any other field.

Written by Arawat Mehraj