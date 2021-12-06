RJD Fumes As BJP MP Seeks To Substitute 'socialist' In Preamble; Bill Reserved Amid Uproar

Stirring a controversy, BJP MP KJ Alphons on Friday, introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking to replace the word 'socialist' in the preamble with the word 'equitable'. Alphons introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2021 which sought more changes to the definition of 'equality and 'fraternity' in the preamble. The Bill was 'reserved' by RS Dy Chairman Harivansh after a major uproar from Opposition MPs - Manoj Jha, Jairam Ramesh, Tiruchi Siva.

RJD fumes as BJP MP attempts to change the preamble

Taking to Twitter, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav fumed, "An attempt to the Constitution by the Centre was caught in the Parliament yesterday when they introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill to remove the word "Socialist" from the Preamble of the Constitution, which is said to be its soul. Our vigilant and alert members strongly protested. This bill was reserved".

केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार द्वारा संविधान बदलने की एक चोरी कल संसद में पकड़ी गयी जब इन्होंने संविधान की प्रस्तावना जिसे इसकी आत्मा कहा जाता है उसमें से “समाजवादी” शब्द को हटाने का संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पेश किया लेकिन हमारे सजग और सतर्क सदस्यों ने कड़ा विरोध कर इस विधेयक को वापस कराया। pic.twitter.com/FxFJIhSG9D — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 5, 2021

In the video shared by Yadav, as Alphons tabled the Bill, Jha and Ramesh opposed its introduction stating that the Preamble is part of the "basic structure" of the Constitution and cannot be amended. Citing rule 62, Jha is heard saying that Alphons' Bill did not have the President's assent. Opposing to the objections, the Dy Chair said that he did not have the power to decide if a bill could be allowed to be introduced on not, adding that the House was empowered to do so. Moreover, Jha pointed out that the noes had superseded the ayes when the bill was tabled, but it was ignored. Amid continued uproar, Dy Chair refused Alphons to talk on the issue and reserved the Bill.

"Amendment to Preamble is an attack on the very edifice of the Indian Constitution. Are we allowing this house to ransack everything?," asked Jha to the Chair. He has also alleged that 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended to introduce such a drastic bill by stealth.

What changes did Alphons seek?

In his Constitution Amendment Bill, 2021, the BJP MP sought to substitute the word 'EQUITABLE' for the word 'SOCIALIST' in Section 3 of the Preamble of the Constitution. Moreover, he also sought to change to the words 'EQUALITY of status and of opportunity' with 'EQUALITY of status and of opportunity to be born, to be fed, to be educated, to get a job and to be treated with dignity'. He also sought to alter the definition of Fraternity with 'FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the community and the unity and integrity of the Nation' in the Preamble. Incidentally, the Supreme Court has ruled Parliament cannot change the basic structure of the Constitution.