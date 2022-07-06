RJD Leader Defends 'Kaali' Poster; 'people Getting Offended Over Small Things'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Wednesday, defended filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over her outrageous depiction of goddess Kaali in her documentary claiming that religious sentiments of people were too easily hurt these days. Speaking to ANI, RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari justified the representation and called Manimekalai a great director.

"Our faith has become so sensitive, that it keeps getting offended on every other thing. Leela Ji has made a film, she has made great films. She has highlighted the problems of the backward classes," said Tiwari.

"Over small things we get offended. There are many kinds of things that have been said about Indra Dev and Ahilya as well. But people keep getting offended, they reach the police to raise an issue. People are being picked up and jailed," he added.

Kaali poster row: 2 FIRs filed

Amid the controversy over the 'Kaali' documentary poster, an FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police for outraging religious feelings. According to a statement by the Delhi Police, the case has been registered under IPC Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). The action has been taken after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the director of the documentary with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, of the Delhi Police.

A second FIR has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' and her disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. The UP Police has registered the case on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, and deliberately hurting religious sentiments with an intention to provoke a breach of peace. This has been filed under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2), 66, and 67.

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled 'Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster shows Goddess Kaali holding an LGBT flag and smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum and as enraged netizens across the country.

After receiving flak on social media, Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. In an attempt to justify the outrageous depiction, the director said, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai.”